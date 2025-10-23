Sign up
Previous
Photo 1581
Take a Seat, Day 23 - Life is Hard
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
23rd October 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black&white
,
take-a-seat
,
street-127
Diana
ace
Such a depressing scene!
October 24th, 2025
