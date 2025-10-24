Sign up
Photo 1582
Take a Seat, Day 24 - Bus Stop
Take a seat. The bus will be here in 20 minutes. And no, looking at your watch won't make it come any faster.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
autumn-colours
,
take-a-seat
