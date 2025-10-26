Sign up
Photo 1584
Take a Seat, Day 26 - Take Your Pick
Roast pork or BBQ chicken. This seat resides outside a butcher shop.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
take-a-seat
