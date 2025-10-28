Previous
Take a Seat, Day 28 - Toad Stool by cdcook48
Photo 1586

Take a Seat, Day 28 - Toad Stool

It's mushroom season and one of my favourites, the amanita muscaria aka fly agaric, is sprouting now. Apparently hallucinogenic, although I've never tested it, this eye catching mushroom falls into the category commonly referred to as toadstools. Inedible and potentially poisonous mushrooms. For my Take a Seat image today I went for a literal interpretation. The toad is one of my wifes garden ornaments which I shot separately and composited into a shot of the toadstools on my neighbours lawn. The ornament itself was much too big and heavy sit sit on the mushroom without crushing it. Now that the image is done I wonder if I should eat one and then go read Alice in Wonderland?
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Chris Cook

October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Annie D ace
Delightful :)
October 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this wonderful image and had to smile at your narrative! Your wife might have something against it ;-)
October 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it
October 29th, 2025  
