Take a Seat, Day 28 - Toad Stool

It's mushroom season and one of my favourites, the amanita muscaria aka fly agaric, is sprouting now. Apparently hallucinogenic, although I've never tested it, this eye catching mushroom falls into the category commonly referred to as toadstools. Inedible and potentially poisonous mushrooms. For my Take a Seat image today I went for a literal interpretation. The toad is one of my wifes garden ornaments which I shot separately and composited into a shot of the toadstools on my neighbours lawn. The ornament itself was much too big and heavy sit sit on the mushroom without crushing it. Now that the image is done I wonder if I should eat one and then go read Alice in Wonderland?