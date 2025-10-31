Take a Seat Calendar

That was a fun month. Inspired by several other 365ers on this site who have done their own month long projects I tried one of my own. Since I am essentially a lazy person and sitting is one of my favourite pastimes I spent a month looking for places to sit. The result was some good images, I think, and some not so good (it's hard to come up with a winner every day for a month). I enjoyed the hunt and since I found so many places to take a seat, I'm well rested. I might even try another personal project when I can decide on a subject.