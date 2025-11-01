Drowning Man

52Frames challenge this week was “Your Worst Nightmare”. I’m not actually afraid of drowning per se, I have lived on the West Coast all my life and am surrounded by water. My fear is suffocation. Being unable to draw a breath, unable to draw that life giving oxygen into my lungs is the stuff of nightmares. I felt the best way to illustrate that fear was show myself drowning. This is a composite of two images blended together in photoshop. One of the water, another I took of myself. The ripples around my wrist and the water dripping off my hand were added using AI. Not something I normally would do but I felt it was justified in this case to complete the illusion.