Goin' Down the Road by cdcook48
Goin' Down the Road

This old road is now part of an off leash dog park so no worries about cars.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
gloria jones ace
Wonderful leading line in this nice fall image
November 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful scene and capture, how fabulous for both owners and their dogs.
November 6th, 2025  
