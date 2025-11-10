After the Somme

My wife’s grandfather (seated second from left, middle row, sergeants stripes) pictured here with members of his platoon in November 1916 after the Battle of the Somme. He survived, his brother did not. I have just finished reading a long book on the history of the First World War which goes into great detail describing the horrors of trench warfare. As I look at the faces of these young men in the photograph I wonder how many of them survived the rest of the war. I can’t even begin to imagine what those fellows had to endure and what nightmares those who survived the war carried with them the rest of their lives. For them, and all who served and are serving their countries, let us give thanks. LEST WE FORGET

