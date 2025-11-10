Previous
After the Somme by cdcook48
Photo 1599

After the Somme

My wife’s grandfather (seated second from left, middle row, sergeants stripes) pictured here with members of his platoon in November 1916 after the Battle of the Somme. He survived, his brother did not. I have just finished reading a long book on the history of the First World War which goes into great detail describing the horrors of trench warfare. As I look at the faces of these young men in the photograph I wonder how many of them survived the rest of the war. I can’t even begin to imagine what those fellows had to endure and what nightmares those who survived the war carried with them the rest of their lives. For them, and all who served and are serving their countries, let us give thanks. LEST WE FORGET
Chris Cook

October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Those were horrific times for so many. I too have read many books and seen documentaries about the different wars.

My father and his four brothers fought against the Germans in Egypt in 1942, only three of them returned. We were a British Colony until 1961 when the country became a republic.
November 11th, 2025  
What a great picture
November 11th, 2025  
