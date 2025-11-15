Sign up
Previous
Photo 1603
Giant Marbles
I don't really know what they are supposed to be but when I see them I think of marbles.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
3
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2158
photos
174
followers
93
following
439% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
14th November 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-28
,
landscape-82
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen. I am liking the vivid yellows
November 16th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Makes me think of marbles too - love the yellows!
November 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lawn bowls for giants
November 16th, 2025
