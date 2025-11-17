Previous
Riverscape by cdcook48
Riverscape

This started out as a perfectly nice riverscape and I almost posted it that way but then I watched a YouTube video on textures and decided to have a play. At first it went nowhere as the textures I chose were either boring or didn’t suit the image at all. Then, on a whim, I chose this one with many bright colours and applied it. I used a blend mode, hard light, that I rarely, if ever, use and a brush with low opacity to mask out some of the effect from the buildings and the result is, I think, an interesting image. Or not, whatever, but I definitely edited the sh*t out of it so into the ETSOOI challenge it goes.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Beautiful result!
November 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
You created a masterpiece here Chris, I love the tones and frozen look.
November 18th, 2025  
