Eastern Sky Sunset

Driving home from the grocery store I saw this beautiful colour in the sky. The thing is it was at least 20 minutes before sunset and this is the eastern sky. In the west, where it would soon be setting there was no colour at all, in fact the sun wasn't even visible through the clouds. According to the All-Knowing Mr. Google "The red color in the east is often caused by light scattering back towards you from the Earth's shadow during twilight." Who knew? I certainly didn't and I don't believe I've ever seen the phenomenon before.