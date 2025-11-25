Previous
Old Airplane Hangar by cdcook48
Old Airplane Hangar

25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
looks fabulous in black and white
November 26th, 2025  
BOB
November 26th, 2025  
Good bw
November 26th, 2025  
I like the contrast of materials from the brickwork to the mossed half moon roof.
November 26th, 2025  
Great contrast, textures and shapes.
November 26th, 2025  
