Richmond Olympic Oval

52Frames prompt this week was "Architecture" with an optional extra challenge of shooting 16mm or wider. Built for the 2010 Winter Games the Richmond Olympic Oval hosted long track speed skating. After the Olympics were over it was converted into a community building that houses two international size hockey rinks, ten basketball courts, a 200 metre oval running track and a fitness centre with more than 200 pieces of equipment. To meet the extra challenge I shot this using a Samyang 14mm lens on my Sony A7iii.