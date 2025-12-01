Previous
Under Construction by cdcook48
Photo 1618

Under Construction

Shot this on my phone from the shopping mall parking lot while waiting for my wife to do a little shopping. Edited on my phone using Lightroom mobile. Served the dual purpose of killing time and getting my post for today.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Fabulous shot and clarity. I cannot edit on my phone, it is all so small and difficult ;-)
December 2nd, 2025  
