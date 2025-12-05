Previous
Live Your Life by cdcook48
Live Your Life

Potentially for 52Frames "Shoot From The Hip" challenge. Not sure though because although my camera was waist high I did line it up for this shot and my interpretation of shoot from the hip is random luck while shooting without composing.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Great candid capture and scene, you found the perfect spot!
December 6th, 2025  
Splendid candid
December 6th, 2025  
