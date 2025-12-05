Sign up
Photo 1622
Live Your Life
Potentially for 52Frames "Shoot From The Hip" challenge. Not sure though because although my camera was waist high I did line it up for this shot and my interpretation of shoot from the hip is random luck while shooting without composing.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2180
photos
176
followers
95
following
444% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
3rd December 2025 11:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street_photography
Diana
ace
Great candid capture and scene, you found the perfect spot!
December 6th, 2025
Brian
ace
Splendid candid
December 6th, 2025
