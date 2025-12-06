Previous
Spotted by cdcook48
This is for 52Frames “Shoot From the Hip” challenge. My technique for this shot was to hold my camera dangling by my side with my finger resting on the shutter release. I had it set to burst mode with a silent shutter and walked by several tables of coffee drinkers. Most of the shots were utter crap but I liked this one. He has noticed my camera and is staring directly at it which gives the photo a bit of life and intimacy imho, even though I doubt he realized his photo was being taken since I wasn’t even looking at him. I have cropped the photo but I didn’t straighten it because I like the angles.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Maggiemae ace
Well done for the challenge and result! I liked the commentary too!
December 7th, 2025  
