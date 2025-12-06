Spotted

This is for 52Frames “Shoot From the Hip” challenge. My technique for this shot was to hold my camera dangling by my side with my finger resting on the shutter release. I had it set to burst mode with a silent shutter and walked by several tables of coffee drinkers. Most of the shots were utter crap but I liked this one. He has noticed my camera and is staring directly at it which gives the photo a bit of life and intimacy imho, even though I doubt he realized his photo was being taken since I wasn’t even looking at him. I have cropped the photo but I didn’t straighten it because I like the angles.