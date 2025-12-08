Sign up
Photo 1625
Dodged the Ax (So Far)
Apparently this pair snuck across the border into BC after Canadian Thanksgiving but before they could get the chop for American Thanksgiving. They think they are very smart but do they realize that Christmas is just around the corner.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Tags
turkeys
gloria jones
ace
Good one.
December 9th, 2025
Brian
ace
LOL
December 9th, 2025
