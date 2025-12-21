Four More Sleeps

Previous
The 52frames prompt this week is "Fill the Frame". As I post this just before the 52frames deadline on Sunday in the Pacific time zone there are still four sleeps but of course, depending upon where you live in the world there may only be three. My wife and I bought this decoration many years ago when we were a young newly married couple. It starts at 12, naturally, and each day we would dutifully flip it over until the big day. Nowadays we mostly forget but we hang it on the tree every year nonetheless, it's a favourite ornament that has seen many Christmases.
Joan Robillard ace
Boy, if I were a "few" years younger, I would be so excited.
December 22nd, 2025  
