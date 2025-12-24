Previous
A Very Merry Christmas to all my 365 Friends. 🎄🎅🏻 by cdcook48
Photo 1640

Text to image created in ChatGPT
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Diane ace
Great image! Merry Christmas, Chris.
December 25th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, nice one!
December 25th, 2025  
