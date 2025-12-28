Previous
Steveston Harbour by cdcook48
Steveston Harbour

I hope everyone had a Happy Christmas, I certainly did. Not much focus on photography right now but I snapped this on my phone yesterday while my wife and I were out for a walk.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful pic
December 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely lines and angles.
December 29th, 2025  
