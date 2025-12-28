Sign up
Previous
Photo 1641
Steveston Harbour
I hope everyone had a Happy Christmas, I certainly did. Not much focus on photography right now but I snapped this on my phone yesterday while my wife and I were out for a walk.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2199
photos
176
followers
94
following
449% complete
View this month »
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
27th December 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
fishing-boats
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful pic
December 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely lines and angles.
December 29th, 2025
