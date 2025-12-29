Mouth of the Fraser

Another iPhone shot taken while walking along the bank of the Fraser River. This is looking west, past Steveston Harbour and over the Straight of Georgia where the mountains on Vancouver Island can be seen beyond the breakwater. It’s been more than a week since I’ve picked up a “real” camera and I have to admit it’s freeing in a way. No gear, no bag, no worrying about settings - just point and shoot. Perhaps a couple of quick adjustments in Snapseed on my phone and bingo - job done. Besides, my wife hates it if I bring a camera when we go for a walk together.