Previous
Mouth of the Fraser by cdcook48
Photo 1642

Mouth of the Fraser

Another iPhone shot taken while walking along the bank of the Fraser River. This is looking west, past Steveston Harbour and over the Straight of Georgia where the mountains on Vancouver Island can be seen beyond the breakwater. It’s been more than a week since I’ve picked up a “real” camera and I have to admit it’s freeing in a way. No gear, no bag, no worrying about settings - just point and shoot. Perhaps a couple of quick adjustments in Snapseed on my phone and bingo - job done. Besides, my wife hates it if I bring a camera when we go for a walk together.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Neil ace
Beautiful scene, my wife is the same!
December 30th, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the overall composition of this photo. The pilings lead my eyes from the harbor out to the mountains. The dark shoreline frames the water.
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact