Previous
Photo 1643
Skeletons
Fog on the river today almost completely hid the riverbank on the other side and helped these leafless trees stand out in contrast.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
3
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
1643
Views
10
2
3
365
E-M10MarkIIIS
30th December 2025 2:09pm
Tags
trees
,
river
,
fog.
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
December 31st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brilliant as bw
December 31st, 2025
