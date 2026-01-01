Previous
Foggy Fetch by cdcook48
The fog was heavy on the river today and as I was framing a shot of the piles receding into the mist this little dog swam out to fetch a ball his owner had thrown. So naturally I had to include the cute little photo bomber.

Happy New Year Everyone!
Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
