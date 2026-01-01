Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1644
Foggy Fetch
The fog was heavy on the river today and as I was framing a shot of the piles receding into the mist this little dog swam out to fetch a ball his owner had thrown. So naturally I had to include the cute little photo bomber.
Happy New Year Everyone!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2202
photos
174
followers
93
following
450% complete
View this month »
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st January 2026 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
river
,
fog
,
piles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close