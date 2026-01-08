Rule of Thirds Sandwich

52Frames assignment this week is the "Rule of Thirds." I prefer to think of photography's rules as helpful suggestions rather than strict rules nevertheless the assignment is Rule of Thirds so here it is. Top third, dark rain clouds. Bottom third, moody river. And sandwiched in between, some late afternoon light trying to brighten up a dull day. As a bonus, the white building is perched perfectly on the crosshairs of the vertical right hand third and the horizontal bottom third. The photography Rules Police won't be giving me a ticket today.



Better on black. But that's not a rule, just a suggestion.