Rule of Thirds Sandwich by cdcook48
Rule of Thirds Sandwich

52Frames assignment this week is the "Rule of Thirds." I prefer to think of photography's rules as helpful suggestions rather than strict rules nevertheless the assignment is Rule of Thirds so here it is. Top third, dark rain clouds. Bottom third, moody river. And sandwiched in between, some late afternoon light trying to brighten up a dull day. As a bonus, the white building is perched perfectly on the crosshairs of the vertical right hand third and the horizontal bottom third. The photography Rules Police won't be giving me a ticket today.

Better on black. But that's not a rule, just a suggestion.
8th January 2026

Chris Cook

October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Annie D
Hahaha - love your narrative - the image definitely fits the assignment - I am a serial photography rule breaker :)
January 9th, 2026  
