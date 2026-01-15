Previous
Leaf Blower by cdcook48
Photo 1652

Leaf Blower

This mural adorns the wall of the local community hockey rink. Why it took them until January to remove leaves that fell in October is beyond me.

For the street art challenge.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Chris Cook

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's very good!
January 16th, 2026  
