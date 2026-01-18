Header

I drove out of the fog in Richmond today and headed to North Vancouver to watch my granddaughter play soccer (That's her taking the header). It was a fun match, her team won 1 nil and I gave my daughter some advice on using her brand new Canon R7. She's a total newbie but she got some good shots. (This one is mine however). She's excited to learn how to shoot her daughter's soccer games and her son's BMX races. After the game I left sunny North Van and drove back to the fog in Richmond. Today marks three straight days of pea soup.