Photo 1656
Bute Marina
It’s not really a marina, just an old sign placed a a storage shed in Finn Slough. I’ve posted a photo of this before but I believe it was in black and white. This time I’ll let the muted colours of a foggy day show through.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2214
photos
176
followers
95
following
453% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th January 2026 12:15pm
Tags
fog
,
finn_slough
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the fish on the shack and the colours. It seems to be pretty old and not in use anymore.
January 20th, 2026
