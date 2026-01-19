Previous
Bute Marina by cdcook48
Bute Marina

It’s not really a marina, just an old sign placed a a storage shed in Finn Slough. I’ve posted a photo of this before but I believe it was in black and white. This time I’ll let the muted colours of a foggy day show through.
Chris Cook

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the fish on the shack and the colours. It seems to be pretty old and not in use anymore.
January 20th, 2026  
