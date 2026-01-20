Foggy Creek

The original of this was quite boring and was headed for the scrap heap until I remembered the ETSOOI challenge. So then I proceeded to edit the sh*t out of it. First I took the original colour image and converted it to a contrasty black and white. Then I took the b&w and colour images into Photoshop as layers.and blended them using the multiply blend mode. (Google it if you are interested, it's a bit complicated to explain what multiply does). This resulted in an image that was too dark in many areas so I did some dodging to lighten up some spots. It was a fun play and while this image isn't going to win any awards it is infinitely better than the original. By the way, it is not really a creek, it's a drainage ditch. But who wants to call their image "Drainage Ditch"



bob