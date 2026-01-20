Previous
Foggy Creek by cdcook48
Foggy Creek

The original of this was quite boring and was headed for the scrap heap until I remembered the ETSOOI challenge. So then I proceeded to edit the sh*t out of it. First I took the original colour image and converted it to a contrasty black and white. Then I took the b&w and colour images into Photoshop as layers.and blended them using the multiply blend mode. (Google it if you are interested, it's a bit complicated to explain what multiply does). This resulted in an image that was too dark in many areas so I did some dodging to lighten up some spots. It was a fun play and while this image isn't going to win any awards it is infinitely better than the original. By the way, it is not really a creek, it's a drainage ditch. But who wants to call their image "Drainage Ditch"

20th January 2026

Chris Cook

Joanne Diochon ace
Nice job. The ducks seem to be quite happy with this water, even if it is a humble drainage ditch.
January 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the feel of this one. Thanks for entering the challenge.
January 21st, 2026  
Brian ace
Great result
January 21st, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
You did wonders with this drainage ditch
January 21st, 2026  
