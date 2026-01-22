Deas Slough

At last! The fog is gone. Some cloud, but lots of sun breaking through too. I went to meet a friend for lunch in Ladner at a pub on the river. On my way I stopped off at Deas Slough and snapped this photo. Deas Slough is a well-sheltered blind channel branching off the south arm of the Fraser River. For that reason the water here is rather stagnant, with no discernible river current. and is not really suitable for swimming but is perfect for rowing or paddling. Also for water skiing or wake boarding. A schedule is posted outlining days and times that allow for either rowing or power boating.