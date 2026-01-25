Previous
Perhaps I misinterpreted this challenge... by cdcook48
Photo 1662

Perhaps I misinterpreted this challenge...

52Frames prompt this week was "Get High". Do you think this is what they meant? Actually, while it is possible that I might have smoked a reefer, maybe two, during my misspent youth what you see here is not the demon weed but oregano, purchased from the bulk bin at my local grocery store. I picked up the ashtray at a thrift shop and the rolling papers from a convenience store ($5!!). It was fun setting it up and having a bit of a laugh at the 52Frames challenge but in the words of Ringo Starr "No no no no, I don't smoke it no more." Now, where's the cookies?

https://youtu.be/VzxrJ6YybrE?si=mkzMDqb2fIgYnFGM
Chris Cook

Haha! Great shot and interpretation
January 26th, 2026  
Alas, misspent youth, we had a filter cigarette maker.
January 26th, 2026  
