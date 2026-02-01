'Mum

It's time for FoR. Week 1, contrast. Ok, so this isn't a real crysthanamum, it's an artificial one that my wife keeps in a vase in our guest room. It's the middle of winter in Canada and there are no fresh flowers in our garden. I thought of going to the florist but it's raining cats and dogs so I hunkered down in my den and played around with the fake flower. I placed it against a black background and experimented with lighting and this is what I came up with. It might look better if it was a real flower but hey, you work with what you've got.