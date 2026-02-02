Sign up
Photo 1670
Trees
For FoR. Still pouring rain and I didn't want to leave the house but I had to run an errand so I took my camera with me. You can't see the rain in this photo but trust me, it was really coming down. Good thing my camera is weather sealed.
bob.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2230
photos
176
followers
95
following
Wendy
ace
So sorry, Chris.
I messed up on the tag in the Weekly SH*T list by adding a '-'.
There is none - correct tag is FOR2026.
You may want to correct this.
February 3rd, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful tree silhouettes.
February 3rd, 2026
eDorre
ace
Wonderful composition
February 3rd, 2026
Babs
ace
You got a great shot even though it was pouring with rain. Hope the camera survived too.
February 3rd, 2026
