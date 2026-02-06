Sign up
Photo 1674
Eagle on a Wet Tin Roof
FoR day 6. This poor juvenile eagle is looking quite bedraggled in the pouring rain.
(Apologies to Tennessee Williams)
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2235
photos
176
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd February 2026 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
