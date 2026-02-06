Previous
Eagle on a Wet Tin Roof by cdcook48
Photo 1674

Eagle on a Wet Tin Roof

FoR day 6. This poor juvenile eagle is looking quite bedraggled in the pouring rain.
(Apologies to Tennessee Williams)
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
458% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact