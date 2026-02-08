Sign up
Photo 1676
Photo 1676
Egg
For 2026 Day 8. This week is shape and composition. Because of the miserable weather we have been enjoying I have opted to stay inside and play around with shapes I can find at home. Starting with egg shaped.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2237
photos
177
followers
95
following
459% complete
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1670
1671
536
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th February 2026 5:16pm
Tags
for2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha that's a good egg!
February 9th, 2026
