Avocado

FoR day 9. Shapes week. Once again exploring shapes at home. I thought I might alternate white background with black background each day. I create an infinity curve with either white poster board or black poster board for a seamless background, light it with an adjustable LED light and use a shoot through umbrella for diffusion. I'm not overly confident with this type of photography but it is fun to experiment and it is good to be pushed out of my comfort zone. bob, otherwise the white looks grey.