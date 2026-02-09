Previous
Avocado by cdcook48
Photo 1677

Avocado

FoR day 9. Shapes week. Once again exploring shapes at home. I thought I might alternate white background with black background each day. I create an infinity curve with either white poster board or black poster board for a seamless background, light it with an adjustable LED light and use a shoot through umbrella for diffusion. I'm not overly confident with this type of photography but it is fun to experiment and it is good to be pushed out of my comfort zone. bob, otherwise the white looks grey.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with the shadows. Interesting how you create your image with the lighting.
February 10th, 2026  
