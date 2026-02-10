Previous
Apple by cdcook48
Apple

FoR week 2, Shapes & Composition. Continuing in my theme this week of using what I can find around the house. So far I've only been raiding the kitchen. That way, when I'm finished my shoot I can eat the subject.
Chris Cook

October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
This is awesome!!
February 11th, 2026  
Stunning low key and beautiful lighting. Always great when the props are edible.
February 11th, 2026  
Nice one. This apple had a great leaf attached!
February 11th, 2026  
Like that it is wet!
February 11th, 2026  
Elegant, simply elegant, Fav.
February 11th, 2026  
