Photo 1678
Apple
FoR week 2, Shapes & Composition. Continuing in my theme this week of using what I can find around the house. So far I've only been raiding the kitchen. That way, when I'm finished my shoot I can eat the subject.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2240
photos
176
followers
94
following
Tags
apple
,
low_key
,
for2026
Al C
ace
This is awesome!!
February 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Stunning low key and beautiful lighting. Always great when the props are edible.
February 11th, 2026
Jessica Eby
ace
Nice one. This apple had a great leaf attached!
February 11th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Like that it is wet!
February 11th, 2026
Walks @ 7
ace
Elegant, simply elegant, Fav.
February 11th, 2026
