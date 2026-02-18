Sign up
Previous
Photo 1686
Fungus + Moss
I found this dead and decaying fungus in my back yard. For FoR week 3, texture.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th February 2026 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
gloria jones
ace
Great textures
February 19th, 2026
