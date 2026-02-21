Go Canada Go!

For the final shot of FoR week three I offer a b&w rendition of the Canadian flag. I shot it against a black poster board background and used side lighting to make the texture of the fabric show. Tomorrow morning at 5am Pacific time the puck drops between arch rivals Canada and the USA in the gold medal game of men’s Olympic hockey. My wife and I are hosting a watch party so I’ll have the coffee pot on, l’ll prepare mimosas during the second intermission and a pancake breakfast after the game. Should be fun. Especially if Canada wins.