A Night Out

For FoR week 4, tone and mood.
For the final image of Flash of Red month I opted for a sepia toned, old timey image. From 1913 to 1958 an interurban train ran from Steveston, through Richmond and on into downtown Vancouver. One of the last remaining cars has been restored and is on display in a small building where the Steveston Station used to be. On one of the seats this small display suggests what might have been carried, perhaps by a couple on a date night. The program for the Orpheum Theatre advertises a program of five vaudeville acts followed by a screening of the silent movie “Wise Wife” starring Phyllis Haver. (Released in 1927).
So ends Flash of Red for 2026. Many thanks to Anne @olivetreeann for hosting.