1952 Bentley Mk VI by cdcook48
Photo 1701

1952 Bentley Mk VI

Such a beautiful car. A true classic. They don’t make ‘em like this anymore.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....


Diana ace
Simply stunning, great number plate too.
March 6th, 2026  
