“We’re at the mall. Meet us in the Food Court.” by cdcook48
I’m making this up. I have no idea what he was saying. The mall part is true though. My wife was shopping and I was wandering around outside with my camera.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and story telling!
March 8th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Looks about right. Teenagers never change!
March 8th, 2026  
