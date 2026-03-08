Sign up
Previous
Photo 1703
"We're at the mall. Meet us in the Food Court."
I'm making this up. I have no idea what he was saying. The mall part is true though. My wife was shopping and I was wandering around outside with my camera.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2270
photos
176
followers
94
following
466% complete
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1698
1699
541
1700
1701
542
1702
1703
Tags
street-photography.
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and story telling!
March 8th, 2026
Wylie
ace
Looks about right. Teenagers never change!
March 8th, 2026
