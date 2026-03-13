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Previous
Photo 1709
SS Daffodil
A novel use for an old boat. Spring is still officially a week away but it sure felt like a spring day today and these daffodils reinforced the notion.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th March 2026 2:25pm
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daffodils
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gloria jones
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Fabulous photo...great clarity, light
March 14th, 2026
eDorre
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Love this one! Great comp
March 14th, 2026
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