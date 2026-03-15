Boats

52Frames challenge this week was "Roll of 24." The idea being that you limited yourself to only shooting 24 exposures and pick one to upload. I took it one step further and shot a roll of 24 exposure film for the challenge. After getting the negatives processed by a lab I copied them at home using a Canon 70D with a macro lens. I then converted the resulting negative file into positive in Lightroom and made a few tweaks and this is the result. For those interested the film was Fujicolor Superia 200 and the camera was a Canon Elan IIe from the early nineties.