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Boats by cdcook48
Photo 1711

Boats

52Frames challenge this week was "Roll of 24." The idea being that you limited yourself to only shooting 24 exposures and pick one to upload. I took it one step further and shot a roll of 24 exposure film for the challenge. After getting the negatives processed by a lab I copied them at home using a Canon 70D with a macro lens. I then converted the resulting negative file into positive in Lightroom and made a few tweaks and this is the result. For those interested the film was Fujicolor Superia 200 and the camera was a Canon Elan IIe from the early nineties.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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