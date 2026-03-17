Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1713
Mini Barn
One good thing about all the recent rain is puddles.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
2280
photos
175
followers
93
following
469% complete
View this month »
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
17th March 2026 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
March 18th, 2026
Janice
ace
Lovely in B&W.
March 18th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Great puddlesome reflections
March 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close