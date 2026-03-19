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The Train. by cdcook48
Photo 1715

The Train.

I took this a couple of months ago and passed it over but I had another look at it today and decided it had potential so I played around with it a bit in Lightroom and gave it a noirish look. BoB
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Dorothy ace
Very effective.
March 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a great shot, she made it just in time. It sure looks great on black.
March 20th, 2026  
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