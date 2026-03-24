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Previous
Photo 1720
Hermit Thrush
My wife spotted this in our back yard and urged me to take a photo since my long lens was still attached to my camera after shooting yesterday's flicker.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Chris Cook
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@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd March 2026 11:55am
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hermit-thrush
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