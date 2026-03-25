Command Post

I drive past this building every time I go to the gym and have often thought it would make a good photo so yesterday I finally pulled over and took the shot. It was a cold, wet, miserable day which I thought suited the image perfectly. This used to be the main office for Fraser Wharves, a lot on the Fraser River where Japanese and Korean auto imports were offloaded from boats and onto rail cars for distribution in Canada. The operations have moved elsewhere and the land will be repurposed. But meanwhile this building sits empty and foreboding. For some reason it makes me think of a prison camp or a refugee camp. Maybe I've been watching too many war movies or zombie movies