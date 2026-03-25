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Command Post by cdcook48
Photo 1721

Command Post

I drive past this building every time I go to the gym and have often thought it would make a good photo so yesterday I finally pulled over and took the shot. It was a cold, wet, miserable day which I thought suited the image perfectly. This used to be the main office for Fraser Wharves, a lot on the Fraser River where Japanese and Korean auto imports were offloaded from boats and onto rail cars for distribution in Canada. The operations have moved elsewhere and the land will be repurposed. But meanwhile this building sits empty and foreboding. For some reason it makes me think of a prison camp or a refugee camp. Maybe I've been watching too many war movies or zombie movies
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Diana ace
Good that you finally stopped, well worth taking a photo of in this miserable weather. I suppose the fence and all those lights do make it look like some kind of prison, albeit a small one.
March 27th, 2026  
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