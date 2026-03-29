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Faded Beauty by cdcook48
Photo 1725

Faded Beauty

For the 52frames challenge, "High Key". I took a purposely overexposed shot of this rose against the sky, which was completely blown out. In Photoshop I created a duplicate layer of the rose and converted it to black and white. I then reduced the opacity of the b&w layer to allow some of the red and green to show through. This gave the final image a more three dimensional look. Believe it or not, but this rose is left over from the dozen I gave my wife for Valentines Day. I photographed one of them for Flash of Red. https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2026-02-14
I have never seen cut flowers last that long. The petals were falling off most of them but this one was hanging in there.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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