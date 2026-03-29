Faded Beauty

For the 52frames challenge, "High Key". I took a purposely overexposed shot of this rose against the sky, which was completely blown out. In Photoshop I created a duplicate layer of the rose and converted it to black and white. I then reduced the opacity of the b&w layer to allow some of the red and green to show through. This gave the final image a more three dimensional look. Believe it or not, but this rose is left over from the dozen I gave my wife for Valentines Day. I photographed one of them for Flash of Red. https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2026-02-14
I have never seen cut flowers last that long. The petals were falling off most of them but this one was hanging in there.