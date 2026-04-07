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Richmond Health Sciences Centre by cdcook48
Photo 1734

Richmond Health Sciences Centre

Image taken on my iPhone, processed in Nik Silver Efex.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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Diana ace
Amazing capture and image.
April 8th, 2026  
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