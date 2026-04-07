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Photo 1734
Richmond Health Sciences Centre
Image taken on my iPhone, processed in Nik Silver Efex.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
7th April 2026 4:10pm
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Diana
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Amazing capture and image.
April 8th, 2026
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