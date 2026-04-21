Previous
Country Church by cdcook48
Photo 1736

Country Church

Hi friends, I'm back. I took ill quite suddenly 12 days ago and spent some time in hospital but I have been regaining strength at home and hopefully will be back to normal soon. I have been commenting sporadically the last few days and now I will try to resume posting regularly. Today's posts are shots I took on Vancouver Island just before I fell ill. We had gone over to the Island to attend a funeral service for a friend who recently passed. This cute little country church near Brentwood Bay is where the service was held. It was built in 1862 and is the second oldest continually used church in BC.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2025 - Beginning Year Six. 365 keeps me motivated to shoot every day. Long may it continue. October 2024 - into my fifth year....
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture of this beautiful church.
April 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
lovely capture... beautiful countryside in the sunshine
April 22nd, 2026  
Wylie ace
beautiful composition of this little church.
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact