Country Church

Hi friends, I'm back. I took ill quite suddenly 12 days ago and spent some time in hospital but I have been regaining strength at home and hopefully will be back to normal soon. I have been commenting sporadically the last few days and now I will try to resume posting regularly. Today's posts are shots I took on Vancouver Island just before I fell ill. We had gone over to the Island to attend a funeral service for a friend who recently passed. This cute little country church near Brentwood Bay is where the service was held. It was built in 1862 and is the second oldest continually used church in BC.